Maharashtra polls: 59% turnout in CM's constituency





The neighbouring Palghar district registered 65.95 per cent polling, the authorities said. Voting for the 288 assembly seats in the state was held from 7 am to 6 pm Wednesday. Thane district comprises 18 assembly constituencies, while Palghar district has six seats.





In Thane, Bhiwandi Rural constituency had the highest turnout of 69.01 per cent, while Ambernath recorded the lowest at 47.75 per cent. In CM Shinde's Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency in Thane, the voter turnout was 59.85 per cent, as per the data shared by Collector and District Election Officer Ashok Shingare.





In Palghar, voting continued till 9 pm on Wednesday in some constituencies, according to Collector and District Election Officer Govind Bodke. Vikramgad in Palghar district recorded the highest turnout of 77.75 per cent, while Vasai had the lowest at 60.46 per cent, as per the data. PTI

