RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Maha final voter turnout revised to 66.05%

November 21, 2024  23:22
People waiting in queue to cast their votes in Mumbai on Wednesday/Sahil Salvi
People waiting in queue to cast their votes in Mumbai on Wednesday/Sahil Salvi
The final turnout in Maharashtra assembly polls was 66.05 percent as per EVM votes, up from 61.1 percent in 2019, Election Commission officials said on Thursday. 

The polling percentage for the Nanded Lok Sabha bypoll was 67.81 percent. 

Polls to the 288-member state assembly were held on Wednesday, while votes will be counted on Saturday. 

"The official figures for each assembly constituency will depend on the count of postal ballots reported. The 66 per cent turnout figure refers specifically to the votes cast on electronic voting machines," the chief electoral officer said in a statement. 

The increase, excluding postal ballots, highlighted the EC's efforts to engage a broader electorate, the statement added. 

Kolhapur led with 76.63 percent, followed by 75.26 percent in Gadchiroli, which has some Left Wing Extremism affected pockets, while the lowest was in Mumbai island city at 52.07 percent and 55.95 percent in the metropolis' suburban district. 

More than 68,000 citizens aged over 85 and 12,000 individuals with disabilities cast their votes through home voting. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Maha final voter turnout revised to 66.05%
LIVE! Maha final voter turnout revised to 66.05%

US Accuses Adani Of Bribing Officials
US Accuses Adani Of Bribing Officials

Gautam Adani, India's second-richest man, and seven others including his nephew Sagar have been charged with paying bribes to unidentified officials of state governments in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha to buy expensive solar power,...

ICC arrest warrant against Netanyahu, Hamas official
ICC arrest warrant against Netanyahu, Hamas official

The charges include -- starvation of civilians as a method of warfare, wilfully causing great suffering, or serious injury to body or health, intentionally directing attacks against a civilian population, other inhumane acts as crimes...

'Supreme Court Should Remove Biren Singh'
'Supreme Court Should Remove Biren Singh'

'There are 7,000 guns which are in the hands of the armed militia of the Kuki and Meitei communities.'

Will Rain Threaten Perth Test?
Will Rain Threaten Perth Test?

Rain is expected to influence the first morning of play on Friday, with a 25% chance of showers forecast.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances