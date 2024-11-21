Maha final voter turnout revised to 66.05%





The polling percentage for the Nanded Lok Sabha bypoll was 67.81 percent.





Polls to the 288-member state assembly were held on Wednesday, while votes will be counted on Saturday.





"The official figures for each assembly constituency will depend on the count of postal ballots reported. The 66 per cent turnout figure refers specifically to the votes cast on electronic voting machines," the chief electoral officer said in a statement.





The increase, excluding postal ballots, highlighted the EC's efforts to engage a broader electorate, the statement added.





Kolhapur led with 76.63 percent, followed by 75.26 percent in Gadchiroli, which has some Left Wing Extremism affected pockets, while the lowest was in Mumbai island city at 52.07 percent and 55.95 percent in the metropolis' suburban district.





More than 68,000 citizens aged over 85 and 12,000 individuals with disabilities cast their votes through home voting. -- PTI

The final turnout in Maharashtra assembly polls was 66.05 percent as per EVM votes, up from 61.1 percent in 2019, Election Commission officials said on Thursday.