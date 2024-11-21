RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

India rejects Canadian media report on Nijjar killing

November 21, 2024  00:24
Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar
Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar
India on Wednesday strongly trashed as "smear campaign" a Canadian media report that claimed that the Indian prime minister was aware of the alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. 

Referring to the report quoting an unnamed official, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said such "ludicrous statements" should be dismissed with the contempt they deserve. 

"We do not normally comment on media reports. However, such ludicrous statements made to a newspaper purportedly by a Canadian government source should be dismissed with the contempt they deserve," he said. 

"Smear campaigns like this only further damage our already strained ties," he said. 

Jaiswal was responding to media queries regarding the report in Canadian newspaper The Globe and Mail

In the report, the newspaper cited inputs from a senior national security official. 

The report claimed the Indian national security advisor and the external affairs minister were also in the loop of the plot. 

Nijjar was gunned down on Canadian soil last year. India-Canada ties nosedived last month after Canada linked Indian high commissioner Sanjay Verma and some other diplomats to the murder. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India rejects Canadian media report on Nijjar killing
LIVE! India rejects Canadian media report on Nijjar killing

Exit polls predict NDA win in Maharashtra, Jharkhand
Exit polls predict NDA win in Maharashtra, Jharkhand

The ruling Mahayuti is poised to retain power in Maharashtra with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) also putting up a strong show in assembly polls, most exit polls predicted on Wednesday after conclusion of polling on 288 seats in...

Maoist-hit Gadchiroli beats Mumbai's voter turnout
Maoist-hit Gadchiroli beats Mumbai's voter turnout

Maharashtra recorded a voter turnout of 58.22 per cent till 5 pm on Wednesday in the elections to the 288-member state legislative assembly, with Gadchiroli district logging more than 69 per cent voting, poll officials said.

India upset China to retain ACT hockey crown
India upset China to retain ACT hockey crown

India defend women's ACT title, beat Olympic silver medallist China 1-0 in final

Lover, his friends rape Andhra law student; film act
Lover, his friends rape Andhra law student; film act

Four men were arrested in Visakhapatnam for allegedly gang-raping a law student and blackmailing her with some intimate videos, police said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances