ICC issues arrest warrant against Netanyahu, Hamas leader

November 21, 2024  20:55
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
The International Criminal Court on Thursday issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and a senior Hamas official over alleged war crimes committed during the conflict that followed the October 7 attacks on Israel last year, a statement by the ICC said.  

The court believed it had 'reasonable grounds' to believe that the Netanyahu, Gallant and Mohammed Diab Ibrahim AL-MASRI, more commonly known as DEIF (Commander-in-Chief of the military wing of Hamas, known as the Al-Qassam Brigades) committed war crimes and crimes against humanity, as per the statement.  

The charges include -- starvation of civilians as a method of warfare, wilfully causing great suffering, or serious injury to body or health, intentionally directing attacks against a civilian population, other inhumane acts as crimes against humanity, among other charges, as per the statement.  

"The war crimes alleged in these applications were committed in the context of an international armed conflict between Israel and Palestine, and a non-international armed conflict between Israel and Hamas (together with other Palestinian Armed Groups) running in parallel. We submit that the crimes against humanity charged were committed as part of a widespread and systematic attack against the Palestinian civilian population pursuant to State policy. These crimes, in our assessment, continue to this day," the court noted. -- ANI
