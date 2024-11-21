Himachal records driest November in 8 years: IMD





According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the last instance of such an exceptionally dry November was in 2016 when no rainfall was recorded across any observatory in the state. Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD Himachal Pradesh, confirmed that the ongoing dry spell mirrors the 2016 scenario, with little to no rainfall reported across the region this November.

Himachal Pradesh has been reeling under a prolonged dry spell over the past two months, marking October and November as significantly rain-deficient.