Gujarat 5th BJP-ruled state to make 'The Sabaramati Report' tax-free





Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel took the decision after watching the movie at a multiplex in Ahmedabad on Wednesday night, an official release said. Patel watched the film along with its producer Ekta Kapoor, veteran Bollywood star Jitendra, movie's actress Riddhi Dogra and Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, it said.





"The chief minister has praised the movie and made it tax-free in Gujarat," the release said. Gujarat is the fifth BJP-ruled state to give tax-free status to the Vikrant Massey-starrer film, which released in theatres last week. Earlier this week, Rajasthan, Haryana, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh declared the movie as tax-free, which will effectively reduce its ticket prices. On February 27, 2002, 59 persons, mostly kar sevaks, were killed when a coach of the Sabarmati Express train was set afire near Godhra station in Gujarat, triggering widespread riots in the state. Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were among the leaders who had praised the movie. PTI

The Gujarat BJP government has declared 'The Sabarmati Report' Hindi film, based on the Godhra train burning incident of 2002, as tax-free in the state, officials said on Thursday.