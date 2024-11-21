Guess what former Amethi MP Smriti Irani is doing?





"On the move again, embarking on an exciting 4 nation book tour! Looking forward to connecting with the vibrant Indian diaspora, celebrating India's immense potential, and engaging in meaningful conversations. This journey is not just about a book; it's about storytelling, heritage, and aspirations that unite us. "Stay tuned as I share glimpses of this incredible adventure with all of you!" Irani said in a post on social media.





The book, authored by Dr Ashwin Fernandes, delves into Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance philosophy, focusing on his vision for a developed India. According to the schedule, the first leg of the tour saw Irani in Kuwait followed by Dubai. She would then visit Oman and finally the UK. -- PTI

Former Union minister Smriti Irani has embarked on a four-nation tour to promote a latest book 'MODIALOGUE Conversations for a Viksit Bharat'. The tour, which began on November 20, aims to connect Irani with Indian diaspora communities in the Middle East, Oman and the UK.