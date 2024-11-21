RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Five killed in accident on Yamuna Expressway in Aligarh

November 21, 2024  15:45
image
Five people were killed and 16 injured when a bus collided with the truck on Yamuna Expressway here, police said Thursday. The accident took place in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday when the vehicles were passing through the Tappal area of the district, they said. 

 An injured passenger told reporters that the privately operated bus was en route to Azamgarh in eastern Uttar Pradesh from Delhi's Kashmere Gate. The truck involved in the collision was carrying glass items, the man added. Police said it reached the spot immediately on receiving information about the accident and carried out relief and rescue operations.

 "Police sent the injured to the hospital for treatment. The bodies of five deceased were sent for post-mortem," Aligarh Police said in a brief statement on X.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Stopped Adani enter Delhi power sector: AAP
LIVE! Stopped Adani enter Delhi power sector: AAP

In a first, Russia targets Ukrainian city with ICBMs
In a first, Russia targets Ukrainian city with ICBMs

The Ukrainian Air Force on Thursday said that Russia launched a massive missile attack on the city of Dnipro, involving intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

Charges baseless, compliant with all laws: Adani group
Charges baseless, compliant with all laws: Adani group

The Adani group on Thursday denied charges of paying bribe to secure favourable terms for solar power contracts, saying the allegations by US prosecutors are baseless and the conglomerate is compliant with all laws.It said all possible...

Lost money in betting, nursing student fakes abduction
Lost money in betting, nursing student fakes abduction

A nursing student, along with four friends, staged her own kidnapping in Jhansi to blackmail her family into paying Rs 6 lakh after she lost money in online betting, police said on Thursday.

Lesbian couple accused of stealing girl child gets bail
Lesbian couple accused of stealing girl child gets bail

The Bombay High Court granted bail to a lesbian couple, arrested for allegedly kidnapping a five-year-old girl, noting that at worst it can be said they undertook an illegal approach to fulfill their desire to have a child. The court...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances