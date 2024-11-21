Excise policy: HC won't stay ED case against Kejriwal





Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri issued notice and sought the response of the Enforcement Directorate on a plea by the former Delhi chief minister challenging a trial court's order taking cognisance of a chargesheet in the case.





The matter will be heard on December 20.





Kejriwal sought setting aside of the trial court order and argued that cognisance of the chargesheet was taken by the special court in the absence of the required sanction for his prosecution as he was a public servant when the alleged offence was committed.





However, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ED, submitted a sanction was obtained to prosecute Kejriwal and he would be filing an affidavit.





Kejriwal's counsel said the relevant document was not supplied to them along with the supplementary chargesheet and claimed there was no sanction at the time of filing of the final report.





The AAP convenor's lawyer sought an early hearing after the court posted the hearing in January, 2025 and insisted an order on his plea for a stay on the proceedings be passed during the day owing to urgency.





Mehta opposed the submission and sought to file a reply to the stay application, pointing out such an approach was unfair. -- PTI

The Delhi high court on Thursday refused to stay for now the proceedings against former CM and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case linked to purported irregularities in the state Excise Policy 2021-22.