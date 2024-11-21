RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Delhi AQI: Cops restrict online saleofcrackers

November 21, 2024  09:11
The masks are out in Delhi
The masks are out in Delhi
The Delhi Police directed social media and e-commerce platforms to immediately cease the online sale and delivery of firecrackers within the National Capital Territory (NCT) amid rising air pollution levels.

According to an official statement issued on Wednesday, the directive comes in a bid to protect the health and well-being of citizens directly due to increasing pollution and to prevent sale of firecrackers through e-commerce platforms. 

 "As a crucial step in protecting the health and well-being of citizens getting directly affected due to increasing pollution and to prevent sale of firecrackers through e-commerce platforms, providing delivery options to addresses within NCT of Delhi, e-Commerce Websites/Social Media Platforms have been directed in writing through an e-mail, yesterday dated 19.11.2024," Delhi police said in its statement. 

Platforms have been instructed to remove firecracker listings, disable services for customers in Delhi, implement location-based restrictions to block sales and deliveries within the city, publish notices informing users about the prohibition in compliance with legal orders, and ensure delivery partners do not accept, transport, or deliver firecracker-related consignments during the ban period. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Delhi AQI: Cops restrict online sale of crackers
LIVE! Delhi AQI: Cops restrict online sale of crackers

India slams Canadian news report saying Modi knew...
India slams Canadian news report saying Modi knew...

India on Wednesday strongly trashed as 'smear campaign' a Canadian media report that claimed that the Indian prime minister was aware of the alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

US Accuses Adani Of Bribing Officials
US Accuses Adani Of Bribing Officials

Billionaire Gautam Adani has been charged by United States prosecutors over his role in an alleged years-long scheme to pay $250 million bribe to Indian officials in exchange for favourable terms for solar power contracts.

Exit polls predict NDA win in Maharashtra, Jharkhand
Exit polls predict NDA win in Maharashtra, Jharkhand

The ruling Mahayuti is poised to retain power in Maharashtra with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) also putting up a strong show in assembly polls, most exit polls predicted on Wednesday after conclusion of polling on 288 seats in...

CBSE Class 10, 12 exams to begin from February 15
CBSE Class 10, 12 exams to begin from February 15

For the first time, the datesheet has been issued by the board at least 86 days in advance.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances