Delhi AQI: Cops restrict online saleofcrackers





"As a crucial step in protecting the health and well-being of citizens getting directly affected due to increasing pollution and to prevent sale of firecrackers through e-commerce platforms, providing delivery options to addresses within NCT of Delhi, e-Commerce Websites/Social Media Platforms have been directed in writing through an e-mail, yesterday dated 19.11.2024," Delhi police said in its statement.





Platforms have been instructed to remove firecracker listings, disable services for customers in Delhi, implement location-based restrictions to block sales and deliveries within the city, publish notices informing users about the prohibition in compliance with legal orders, and ensure delivery partners do not accept, transport, or deliver firecracker-related consignments during the ban period. -- ANI

According to an official statement issued on Wednesday, the directive comes in a bid to protect the health and well-being of citizens directly due to increasing pollution and to prevent sale of firecrackers through e-commerce platforms.