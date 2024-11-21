RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Credit rating negative: Moody's on Adani charges

November 21, 2024  14:18
image
Moody's Ratings on Thursday said it will look at Adani group's governance practices when assessing the ports-to-energy conglomerate's ability to access capital in the aftermath of indictment of the group head Gautam Adani on bribery charges. 

 "The indictment of Adani Group's chairman and other senior officials on bribery charges is credit negative for the group's companies," Moody's Ratings said in a statement. Billionaire Gautam Adani has been charged by US prosecutors for allegedly being part of a scheme to pay over USD 250 million (about Rs 2,100 crore) bribe to Indian officials in exchange of favourable terms for solar power contracts. 

 "Our main focus when assessing Adani Group is on the ability of the group's companies to access capital to meet their liquidity requirements and on its governance practices," Moody's said. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Credit rating negative: Moody's on Adani charges
LIVE! Credit rating negative: Moody's on Adani charges

Will raise Adani issue in winter session, says Rahul
Will raise Adani issue in winter session, says Rahul

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Thursday demanded immediate arrest of industrialist Gautam Adani after the billionaire industrialist was charged in the United States for alleged bribery and fraud.

'Even Kasab was given...': SC in Yasin Malik case
'Even Kasab was given...': SC in Yasin Malik case

Even Ajmal Kasab was given a fair trial in our country, the Supreme Court on Thursday remarked and indicated it may set up a courtroom inside Tihar Jail for the trial of J-K separatist leader Yasin Malik in a kidnapping case.

'Supreme Court Should Remove Biren Singh'
'Supreme Court Should Remove Biren Singh'

'There are 7,000 guns which are in the hands of the armed militia of the Kuki and Meitei communities.'

Adani Green scraps $600 mn bond sale after US charges
Adani Green scraps $600 mn bond sale after US charges

Adani Green Energy Ltd, the renewable energy arm of billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate, on Thursday scrapped a Rs 600 million bond issue after its promoter was charged in an alleged bribery case in the US.Hours before the US...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances