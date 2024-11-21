RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


CPI-ML-Liberation MP returns gifts received from railways

November 21, 2024  17:33
CPI-ML-Liberation MP Sudama Prasad/Image courtesy Facebook
Communist Party of India-Marxist Leninist-Liberation's MP from Arrah in Bihar, Sudama Prasad, has returned the expensive gifts received from RITES and Rail Vikas Nigam Limited during the study tour of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Railways, conducted between 31 October and 7 November 2024, said the party in a post on X. 

The tour covered Bengaluru, Tirupati, and Hyderabad. The gifts included a 1-gram gold coin and a 100-gram silver block.  

In a letter addressed to the chairperson of the Railway Standing Committee, CM Ramesh, the MP remarked that traditionally, guests are presented with shawls, paintings, flowers, or other mementos. However, he strongly criticised the Indian Railways for giving unethical gifts such as a gold coin and a silver block. 

Highlighting his concern, Sudama Prasad stated that when passengers are grappling with issues such as inadequate safety measures, fare hikes, lack of amenities, and disrespectful treatment by Indian Railways, gifting such expensive items to members of the standing committee is deeply unethical. 

He termed it a sinister attempt to silence MPs from raising public interest issues, said the X post.  

He further noted that railway employees are denied even minimum wages, forced to work on contracts, and subjected to exploitation by contractors. 

At the same time, common passengers are deprived of dignified travel conditions in general and sleeper-class compartments. 

Instead of introducing new trains for the poor and middle classes, the government has focused on premium trains like the Vande Bharat Express. 

This reflects the Modi regime's attempt to deny railway services to ordinary citizens, he added.  
