RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Bribery charges baseless: Adani Group reacts

November 21, 2024  13:48
image
Adani group on Thursday denied charges of paying bribe to secure favourable terms for solar power contracts, saying the allegations by US prosecutors are baseless and the conglomerate is compliant with all laws. It said all possible legal recourse will be sought. 

 "The allegations made by the US Department of Justice and the US Securities and Exchange Commission against directors of Adani Green are baseless and denied," the group spokesperson said in a statement. Billionaire Gautam Adani has been charged by US prosecutors for allegedly being part of a scheme to pay over USD 250 million (about Rs 2,100 crore) bribe to Indian officials in exchange of favourable terms for solar power contracts. 

 Commenting on the development, the spokesperson pointed to US Department of Justice statement that said "the charges in the indictment are allegations and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty". 

 "The Adani Group has always upheld and is steadfastly committed to maintaining the highest standards of governance, transparency and regulatory compliance across all jurisdictions of its operations. We assure our stakeholders, partners and employees that we are a law-abiding organisation, fully compliant with all laws," the spokesperson added. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Credit rating negative: Moody's on Adani charges
LIVE! Credit rating negative: Moody's on Adani charges

Will raise Adani issue in winter session, says Rahul
Will raise Adani issue in winter session, says Rahul

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Thursday demanded immediate arrest of industrialist Gautam Adani after the billionaire industrialist was charged in the United States for alleged bribery and fraud.

'Even Kasab was given...': SC in Yasin Malik case
'Even Kasab was given...': SC in Yasin Malik case

Even Ajmal Kasab was given a fair trial in our country, the Supreme Court on Thursday remarked and indicated it may set up a courtroom inside Tihar Jail for the trial of J-K separatist leader Yasin Malik in a kidnapping case.

'Supreme Court Should Remove Biren Singh'
'Supreme Court Should Remove Biren Singh'

'There are 7,000 guns which are in the hands of the armed militia of the Kuki and Meitei communities.'

Adani Green scraps $600 mn bond sale after US charges
Adani Green scraps $600 mn bond sale after US charges

Adani Green Energy Ltd, the renewable energy arm of billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate, on Thursday scrapped a Rs 600 million bond issue after its promoter was charged in an alleged bribery case in the US.Hours before the US...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances