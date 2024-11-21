RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


AR Rahman wins trophy for 'The Goat Life' at Hollywood Music in Media Awards

November 21, 2024  18:01
Music composer AR Rahman has bagged a trophy for providing background music to Malayalam movie The Goat Life at the 2024 Hollywood Music in Media Awards. 

The Oscar-winning composer won the award for score -- independent film (foreign language) at a ceremony held at the Avalon Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday. 

Blessy, the director of the Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer film, received the award on Rahman's behalf at the ceremony. 

"It's an incredible honour to receive this award for the best score for the foreign language film The Goat Life. I am deeply grateful for the Hollywood Music and Media Awards for recognising this score," Rahman said in a video message. 

The Goat Life, based on the 2008 bestselling novel Aadujeevitham by Benyamin, was a "labour of love", said the composer. 

"I share this moment with my amazing team of musicians and technicians, director Blessy and everyone who believed in the vision we brought to life. To my fans and supporters worldwide, thank you for your unwavering, love, and inspiration," he added. 

Rahman was also nominated in the 'Song-Feature Film' category for the track Periyone, performed by Jithin Raj, but lost to musician HER's track The Journey from The Six Triple Eight

Organised by the Hollywood Music In Media Academy, the HMMAs honor original music (both song and score) across all visual media globally, including film, TV, video games, trailers, commercials, documentaries, and special programmes. -- PTI
