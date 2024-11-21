RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Adani Green postpones proposed USD bond offering

November 21, 2024  12:52
 In its first reaction, after US prosecutors charged Adani group Chairman Gautam Adani and other Indian executives by linking them to an alleged bribery scheme, Adani Green eneregy responded by saying that it had decided not to proceed with the proposed USD denominated bond offerings.

In an exchange filing on Thursday, Adani Green Energy Limited said, "The United States Department of Justice and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission have issued a criminal indictment and brought a civil complaint, respectively, in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, against our Board members, Gautam Adani and Sagar Adani.

"The United States Department of Justice have also included our Board member, Vineet Jaain, in such criminal indictment. In light of these developments, our subsidiaries have presently decided not to proceed with the proposed USD denominated bond offerings."

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of New York, "A five-count criminal indictment was unsealed in federal court charging Gautam Adani, Sagar R. Adani, and Vineet S. Jaain, with conspiracies to commit securities and wire fraud and substantive securities fraud for their roles in a multi-billion-dollar scheme to obtain funds from U.S. investors and global financial institutions on the basis of false and misleading statements." -- ANI
