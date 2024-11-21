RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

33 killed as terrorists ambush 3 vehicles in Pak

November 21, 2024  17:45
File image
File image
At least 33 people were killed and 14 others injured when three vehicles carrying passengers were targeted by terrorists in northwest Pakistan on Thursday, officials said. 

The militants ambushed the vehicles in the Kurram district of restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan. 

The vehicles were travelling in a convoy from Parachinar to Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when gunmen opened fire, the officials said. 

District hospital authorities said 33 people, including six women and three children, and 14 others were killed in the attack. 

The vehicles were ambushed in areas dominated by the Taliban, a local journalist said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 33 killed as terrorists ambush 3 vehicles in Pak
LIVE! 33 killed as terrorists ambush 3 vehicles in Pak

India slams Canadian news report saying Modi knew...
India slams Canadian news report saying Modi knew...

India on Wednesday strongly trashed as 'smear campaign' a Canadian media report that claimed that the Indian prime minister was aware of the alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

In a first, Russia targets Ukrainian city with ICBMs
In a first, Russia targets Ukrainian city with ICBMs

The Ukrainian Air Force on Thursday said that Russia launched a massive missile attack on the city of Dnipro, involving intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

Attack on Manipur MLA's home: Rs 1.5 cr assets looted
Attack on Manipur MLA's home: Rs 1.5 cr assets looted

The mother of Janata Dal-United MLA Kh Joykishan Singh in Manipur has lodged a complaint, alleging that Rs 18 lakh in cash and jewellery items worth Rs 1.5 crore were looted by a mob that vandalised the legislator's residence on November...

'Supreme Court Should Remove Biren Singh'
'Supreme Court Should Remove Biren Singh'

'There are 7,000 guns which are in the hands of the armed militia of the Kuki and Meitei communities.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances