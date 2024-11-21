33 killed as terrorists ambush 3 vehicles in Pak





The militants ambushed the vehicles in the Kurram district of restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan.





The vehicles were travelling in a convoy from Parachinar to Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when gunmen opened fire, the officials said.





District hospital authorities said 33 people, including six women and three children, and 14 others were killed in the attack.





The vehicles were ambushed in areas dominated by the Taliban, a local journalist said. -- PTI

