RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

113-year-old woman casts vote at Thane booth in Maha

November 21, 2024  01:20
File image
File image
Vithabai Patil made heads turn when she approached a polling booth in Thane city on Wednesday accompanied by her large family comprising daughters-in-law and grandchildren. 

The grand old lady, aged 113, carried the air of a celebrity as she walked erect, showing no signs of her advanced age. Patil arrived at a local school in Koprigaon in an autorickshaw to cast her vote. 

She was accompanied by her sons, six daughters-in-law, and grandchildren. 

The entire family, totalling 30 members, exercised their franchise in the Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency where Chief Minister Ekanth Shinde is in the fray. 

With no history of diabetes, high blood pressure, or the need for corrective eyewear, Patil maintained a sharp memory throughout her life, her son Sharad Patil said. 

"My mother's active involvement in the election process was a testament to her vibrant spirit and her importance as the matriarch of a large, multi-generational family," he added. 

A video of Vithabai Patil arriving at the polling booth and casting her vote has gone viral. 

Voting for all 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra was held on Wednesday. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Exit polls predict NDA win in Maharashtra, Jharkhand
Exit polls predict NDA win in Maharashtra, Jharkhand

The ruling Mahayuti is poised to retain power in Maharashtra with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) also putting up a strong show in assembly polls, most exit polls predicted on Wednesday after conclusion of polling on 288 seats in...

Maoist-hit Gadchiroli beats Mumbai's voter turnout
Maoist-hit Gadchiroli beats Mumbai's voter turnout

Maharashtra recorded a voter turnout of 58.22 per cent till 5 pm on Wednesday in the elections to the 288-member state legislative assembly, with Gadchiroli district logging more than 69 per cent voting, poll officials said.

Dismal record continues: EC on low Maha turnout
Dismal record continues: EC on low Maha turnout

The Election Commission expressed disappointment over the continued low voter turnout in urban areas of Maharashtra despite their efforts to increase participation. Despite motivational campaigns and measures for ease of voting, cities...

Meet Maharashtra's Wealthiest Candidate
Meet Maharashtra's Wealthiest Candidate

'When honest, wealthy people come forward to serve India, people should feel proud and welcome them.'

Lover, his friends rape Andhra law student; film act
Lover, his friends rape Andhra law student; film act

Four men were arrested in Visakhapatnam for allegedly gang-raping a law student and blackmailing her with some intimate videos, police said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances