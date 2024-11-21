113-year-old woman casts vote at Thane booth in Maha





The grand old lady, aged 113, carried the air of a celebrity as she walked erect, showing no signs of her advanced age. Patil arrived at a local school in Koprigaon in an autorickshaw to cast her vote.





She was accompanied by her sons, six daughters-in-law, and grandchildren.





The entire family, totalling 30 members, exercised their franchise in the Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency where Chief Minister Ekanth Shinde is in the fray.





With no history of diabetes, high blood pressure, or the need for corrective eyewear, Patil maintained a sharp memory throughout her life, her son Sharad Patil said.





"My mother's active involvement in the election process was a testament to her vibrant spirit and her importance as the matriarch of a large, multi-generational family," he added.





A video of Vithabai Patil arriving at the polling booth and casting her vote has gone viral.





Voting for all 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra was held on Wednesday. -- PTI

