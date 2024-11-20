RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Young at heart troop out to cast their vote

November 20, 2024  17:39
Harmeet Arora is one proud voter!
A 113-year-old woman and a 103-year-old wheelchair-bound freedom fighter voted in the Maharashtra assembly elections in Mumbai on Wednesday, showcasing their commitment to the democratic process in the metropolis ill-famous for voter apathy. 

Several octogenarians exercised their franchise in various assembly segments in Mumbai since 7 am, thanks to facilities such as wheelchairs, wheelchair-friendly vans, divyang-friendly buses, stair-climbing wheelchairs etc being made available at polling booths by the Election Commission. 

Kanchanben Nandkishor Badshah, a 113-year-old resident of Nepean Sea Road, went to a polling station at Malabar Hill to exercise her franchise with the help of her relatives, a civic official said. 

Though the Election Commission of India has provided a home voting facility for senior citizens above 85 years, 103-year-old wheelchair-bound GG Parikh preferred to cast his vote by visiting the polling station at Girton High School in Grant Road in the morning hours, a civic official said. 

A neighbour and his housekeeper helped Parikh enter the polling booth in his wheelchair. The centenarian freedom fighter has been voting since India's first general elections in 1951-52, his aides said. 

Many elderly voters cast their votes at various polling booths in Mumbai since morning, reflecting enthusiasm.
