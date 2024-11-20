RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


What Sharad Pawar said on results...

November 20, 2024  09:47
After casting his vote, NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar says, "People should vote and I am confident that people of Maharashtra will vote in large numbers in a peaceful manner. After 23 November, it will be clear who will be given the responsibility of forming the government in the state." 

 On allegations against Supriya Sule, he says, "...The person who made the allegations was in jail for several months and taking that person along and making false allegations, only BJP can do this." 
