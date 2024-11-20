Voting taking place in 10,117 polling stations in Mumbai





According to BMC, out of these 10,117 polling stations, 2,538 are in the Mumbai City District and 7,579 are in the Mumbai Suburban District. Additionally, webcasting facilities have been set up at all these polling stations.





District Election Officer and Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani reviewed the voting process in 36 Assembly Constituencies from the Webcasting Control Room and issued necessary instructions.





To ensure transparency and smooth conduct of the voting process, webcasting cameras have been installed at all polling stations. Special care is being taken through Webcasting to ensure the voting process runs efficiently, and no untoward incidents occur, as per the statement from the BMC.

As assembly elections are being conducted in Maharashtra, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday conveyed that voting is taking place at around 10,117 polling stations in Mumbai.