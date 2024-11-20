RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Vote Maharashtra vote! Just 32% turnout till 1 pm

November 20, 2024  14:07
Chetankumar and Mamta Pathak vote. Pic: Ronjita Kulkarni/Rediff.com
Chetankumar and Mamta Pathak vote. Pic: Ronjita Kulkarni/Rediff.com
Maharashtra recorded a sluggish voter turnout of 32.18 per cent in the single-phase assembly elections while a turnout of 47.92 per cent was registered in the second phase of assembly polls in Jharkhand as of 1 pm, according to the Election Commission of India. 

A Naxal hit Gadchiroli district in Maharashtra recorded the highest voter turnout of 50.89 per cent, while the district of Mumbai city recorded the lowest voter turnout of 27.73 per cent till 1 pm, as per the data of the Election Commission of India (ECI). 

As per the data of the ECI, Mumbai Suburban recorded a voter turnout of 30.43 per cent, Nagpur 31.65 per cent, Thane 28.35 per cent, Aurangabad 33.89 per cent, Pune 29.03 per cent, Nashik 32.30 per cent, Satara 34.78 per cent, Kolhapur 38.56 per cent, Dhule 34.05 per cent, Palghar 33.40 per cent, Ratnagiri 38.52 per cent, Nanded 28.15 per cent and Latur 33.27 per cent. Voter turnout for Sindhudurg was recorded at 38.34 per cent, Wardha at 34.55 per cent, Osmanabad at 31.75 per cent, Washim at 29.31 per cent, Yavatmal at 34.10 per cent, Solapur at 29.44 per cent, Sangli at 33.50 per cent, Ahmednagar at 32.90 per cent, Akola at 29.87 per cent, Amravati at 31.32 per cent, Beed at 32.58 per cent, Bhandara at 35.06 per cent, Buldhana at 32.91 per cent, Chandrapur at 35.54 per cent, Gondiya at 40.46 per cent, Hingoli at 35.97 per cent, Jalgoan at 27.88 per cent Jalna at 36.42 per cent, Nandurbar at 37.40 per cent, Parbhani at 33.12 per cent and Raigad at 34.84 per cent. -- ANI
