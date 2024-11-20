'Urge all voters to exercise franchise to elect right candidate'November 20, 2024 20:36
Melwyn Crasto, the chief athletic coach at Central Railway
Melwyn Crasto, the chief athletic coach at Central Railway, in Mumbai, urged all the voters to exercise their franchise during the Maharashtra assembly election so that the right candidate could be elected.
"A humble request to all the citizens to cast their votes during the Maharashtra assembly elections so that we elect the right candidate," said Crasto.