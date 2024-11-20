Uddhav, Rashmi, Aaditya Thackeray vote





The single-phase Maharashtra assembly elections commenced at 7 a.m. today across 288 constituencies, with voting set to conclude at 6 p.m. The elections have attracted 4,136 candidates, including 2,086 independents, vying for seats in the politically significant state.





The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting 149 seats, while its alliance partners, Shiv Sena and the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), are fighting for 81 and 59 seats, respectively. On the other side, the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which includes the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), is aiming to regain political ground.

Former Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, his wife Rashmi Thackeray and their son and party leader Aaditya Thackeray arrive at a polling station in Mumbai to cast their votes.