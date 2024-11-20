RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


This is a lie: Dhananjay Munde on 'cash for vote' allegation

November 20, 2024  10:57
A voter at a selfie booth in Borivali (E). Pic: Rajesh Karkera
Reacting to the 'cash for vote' allegation against BJP leader Vinod Tawde, NCP candidate for the Parli constituency, Dhananjay Munde on Wednesday said that the allegations are false and asserted that nothing like this had happened.

"This is a lie. Nothing was like that; they had a meeting... The Bharatiya Janata Party has clearly stated that nothing like this had happened," Munde told ANI.

Earlier, the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) accused BJP leader Vinod Tawde of distributing money at a hotel in Nalasopara ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls, triggering a political storm. Congress demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the allegations.

In response, Vinod Tawde denied the accusations, calling for an impartial investigation.

"I was at the hotel for a meeting to brief MLAs on the Model Code of Conduct and voting protocols. The BVA workers misunderstood and claimed money was being distributed. Let the Election Commission and police investigate and examine the CCTV footage. I have nothing to hide," Tawde said. -- ANI
