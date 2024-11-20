RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


There are no facts: Patra dismisses allegations against Tawde

November 20, 2024  12:53
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sambit Patra on Wednesday dismissed allegations of money distribution against party leader Vinod Tawde, calling them devoid of facts. 

 Speaking to ANI, BJP MP Sambit Patra said, "There are no facts and Vinod Tawde who is our general secretary has clearly challenged Rahul (Gandhi) to come and see the CCTV, see it himself and tell where the money is, who is distributing it. I tell Supriya Sule, Rahul (Gandhi), Nana Patole that they should give an open challenge that a full investigation should be done." Notably, BJP leader Vinod Tawde has been accused of distributing money. Congress leader Supriya Shrinate has claimed that a bag containing Rs 5 crores in cash was found with Tawde at a hotel in Virar East. -- ANI
