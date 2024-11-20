The Ambanis show the finger





The Reliance Industries family members cast their votes at around 3.30 pm. After casting their votes for the Maharashtra assembly polls, the Ambanis showed their indelible ink-smeared fingers in front of the media, outside the pooling booth.





As per latest data, Maharashtra recorded a sluggish voter turnout of 45.53 per cent in the single-phase assembly elections, as of 3 pm. -- ANI

Mukesh Ambani, his sons Anant Ambani and Akash Ambani, Akash's wife Shloka Mehta, exercised their franchise on Wednesday at a Mumbai polling booth.