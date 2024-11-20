RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


The Ambanis show the finger

November 20, 2024  16:42
Mukesh Ambani, his sons Anant Ambani and Akash Ambani, Akash's wife Shloka Mehta, exercised their franchise on Wednesday at a Mumbai polling booth.

 The Reliance Industries family members cast their votes at around 3.30 pm. After casting their votes for the Maharashtra assembly polls, the Ambanis showed their indelible ink-smeared fingers in front of the media, outside the pooling booth.

 As per latest data, Maharashtra recorded a sluggish voter turnout of 45.53 per cent in the single-phase assembly elections, as of 3 pm. -- ANI
