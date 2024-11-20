Supriya Sule on bitcoin transactions allegations...

Baramati: On allegations against her and Nana Patole, NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule says, "Yesterday, all these voice recordings were sent to me by the media. The first thing I did was to call the Commissioner of Pune and tell him that some fake videos were running and I wanted to complain to cybercrime. I immediately complained to cybercrime that all these voice notes and messages were lies and fake, so I sent a notice to cybercrime. After that, there is the spokesperson of BJP who held a press conference. After that, I called my lawyers and this morning I sent a criminal defamation notice to Sudhanshu Trivedi. I am ready to come out and answer Sudhanshu Trivedi anytime in whichever city he wants, on whichever channel he wants, at whatever time he wants, wherever he calls me, I will come and I will answer him. I will reply no, lies, all the allegations are false. I do not know anything about this and that is why I first complained to cyber crime and I sent the defamation notice."