Supriya Sule on bitcoin transactions allegations...

November 20, 2024  09:10
Baramati: On allegations against her and Nana Patole, NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule says, "Yesterday, all these voice recordings were sent to me by the media. The first thing I did was to call the Commissioner of Pune and tell him that some fake videos were running and I wanted to complain to cybercrime. I immediately complained to cybercrime that all these voice notes and messages were lies and fake, so I sent a notice to cybercrime. After that, there is the spokesperson of BJP who held a press conference. After that, I called my lawyers and this morning I sent a criminal defamation notice to Sudhanshu Trivedi. I am ready to come out and answer Sudhanshu Trivedi anytime in whichever city he wants, on whichever channel he wants, at whatever time he wants, wherever he calls me, I will come and I will answer him. I will reply no, lies, all the allegations are false. I do not know anything about this and that is why I first complained to cyber crime and I sent the defamation notice."
Polling began Wednesday morning in the Maharashtra assembly elections, where the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti alliance is vying to retain power and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) combine is hoping for a strong comeback.

'When honest, wealthy people come forward to serve India, people should feel proud and welcome them.'

Police in Maharashtra have registered two FIRs against BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde, party candidate Rajan Naik and others for allegedly distributing cash to voters at a hotel in Palghar ahead of the state assembly elections. A...

Will Hindus not vote for a Muslim candidate? Is that why such few Muslims are given tickets?Two constituencies in Mumbai break prevalent stereotypes about these difficult questions.

