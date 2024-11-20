Shinde votes: Mahayuti will form govt, says CM

After casting his vote, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde says, "Today is the festival of democracy and everyone should participate and vote and this will strengthen Maharashtra, democracy. People have not forgotten what happened in 2019, the mandate was for Mahayuti but Mahayuti could not form the government. People have seen their (Maha Vikas Aghadi) 2.5 years of rule and have also seen our 2.5 years of rule. We started the development that they had stopped. We started many schemes including Ladli Behna... Mahayuti will form the government with a huge majority."