RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Shinde votes: Mahayuti will form govt, says CM

November 20, 2024  11:55
image
After casting his vote, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde says, "Today is the festival of democracy and everyone should participate and vote and this will strengthen Maharashtra, democracy. People have not forgotten what happened in 2019, the mandate was for Mahayuti but Mahayuti could not form the government. People have seen their (Maha Vikas Aghadi) 2.5 years of rule and have also seen our 2.5 years of rule. We started the development that they had stopped. We started many schemes including Ladli Behna... Mahayuti will form the government with a huge majority."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 11am turnout: Maha votes slowly at just 18%
LIVE! 11am turnout: Maha votes slowly at just 18%

'Cash for votes': I'm not stupid to..., says Tawde
'Cash for votes': I'm not stupid to..., says Tawde

Bharatiya Janata Party general secretary Vinod Tawde on Wednesday dismissed the allegations of distributing money to influence voters, saying he was well aware of the rules and not foolish to indulge in such an activity at the hotel of...

BJP, SP spar over ID check for Muslim women voters
BJP, SP spar over ID check for Muslim women voters

The Samajwadi Party on Wednesday accused police personnel of deterring some people from casting votes in Uttar Pradesh where bypolls are underway, while the Bharatiya Janata Party alleged that the faces of some burqa-clad women voters...

Meet Maharashtra's Wealthiest Candidate
Meet Maharashtra's Wealthiest Candidate

'When honest, wealthy people come forward to serve India, people should feel proud and welcome them.'

HC stays proceedings against Chidambaram in ED case
HC stays proceedings against Chidambaram in ED case

The Delhi high court on Wednesday stayed the trial court proceedings against senior Congress leader P Chidambaram in the Aircel-Maxis case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances