RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Sharad Pawar: Not good, Maha voting %age is low

November 20, 2024  13:23
Several voting centres had free auto services for the elderly. Pic: Hemant Shivsharan/Rediff.com
Several voting centres had free auto services for the elderly. Pic: Hemant Shivsharan/Rediff.com
NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said the assembly elections will decide Maharashtra's future and appealed to people in the state to exercise their franchise. 

 Talking to reporters in Baramati town of Pune district after casting his vote, Pawar said all the electors should exercise their right to vote. "This election is extremely important. It will decide the future of Maharashtra. I appeal to all citizens to come out and vote," he said.

 "It is not good that the voter percentage in Maharashtra is less than smaller states in the north east," the former Union minister said. Notably, the BJP on Tuesday played purported voice notes of state Congress chief Nana Patole and NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule to allege attempts to encash Bitcoins to influence the state elections, claiming it poses a serious question on the conduct of polls in a free and fair manner. 

 Sule has refuted the allegations. Pawar also said BJP's allegations against his daughter Sule and Patole are not worth taking note of.

"The person making the allegations was in jail for several months so there is no need to take cognisance of what he said. It shows how low the BJP stoops," the former state chief minister said without taking any name.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! EC acts against cops for 'stopping' voters in UP
LIVE! EC acts against cops for 'stopping' voters in UP

Bypolls: Voting picks up amid stone pelting in UP
Bypolls: Voting picks up amid stone pelting in UP

An average voter turnout of 20 per cent was recorded in the first four hours of voting in the bypolls to 15 assembly seats spread across Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Kerala and Uttarakhand on Wednesday amid an incident of stone pelting in a...

Maha polls: First-time voters, youth seek more jobs
Maha polls: First-time voters, youth seek more jobs

With the Maharashtra assembly polls underway on Wednesday, the young voters and first time electors in Nagpur appreciated the infrastructure development here, but raised concern over lack of job avenues and inflation.

Lover, his friends rape Andhra law student; film act
Lover, his friends rape Andhra law student; film act

Four men were arrested in Visakhapatnam for allegedly gang-raping a law student and blackmailing her with some intimate videos, police said.

A R Rahman Speaks Out On His Divorce
A R Rahman Speaks Out On His Divorce

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman and his wife Saira have decided to separate after nearly three decades of marriage.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances