Sharad Pawar: Not good, Maha voting %age is low





Talking to reporters in Baramati town of Pune district after casting his vote, Pawar said all the electors should exercise their right to vote. "This election is extremely important. It will decide the future of Maharashtra. I appeal to all citizens to come out and vote," he said.





"It is not good that the voter percentage in Maharashtra is less than smaller states in the north east," the former Union minister said. Notably, the BJP on Tuesday played purported voice notes of state Congress chief Nana Patole and NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule to allege attempts to encash Bitcoins to influence the state elections, claiming it poses a serious question on the conduct of polls in a free and fair manner.





Sule has refuted the allegations. Pawar also said BJP's allegations against his daughter Sule and Patole are not worth taking note of.





"The person making the allegations was in jail for several months so there is no need to take cognisance of what he said. It shows how low the BJP stoops," the former state chief minister said without taking any name.

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said the assembly elections will decide Maharashtra's future and appealed to people in the state to exercise their franchise.