See: The Fadnavis family votes





Polling began Wednesday morning in the Maharashtra assembly elections, where the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is vying to retain power and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) combine is hoping for a strong comeback. Voting began in all the 288 assembly seats at 7 am and will end at 6 pm, an election official said. The votes will be counted on November 23.

Maharashtra Deputy CM & BJP candidate from Nagpur South-West Assembly seat, Devendra Fadnavis, his wife Amruta Fadnavis and mother Sarita Fadnavis show their inked finger after voting at a polling booth in Nagpur.