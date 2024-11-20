Schools, colleges in Imphal valley to shut till Nov 23





Schools and colleges in the five Valley districts -- Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur and Kakching -- were shut on November 16 amid fresh tensions in the state following the violence in Jiribam district.





Both state-run and private schools and colleges will remain closed during the period, the notifications said.

