Schools, colleges in Imphal valley to shut till Nov 23

November 20, 2024  22:02
Representational image
Schools and colleges in Mnaipur's Imphal Valley will remain closed till November 23 for the safety of the students, according to official notifications issued on Wednesday. 

Schools and colleges in the five Valley districts -- Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur and Kakching -- were shut on November 16 amid fresh tensions in the state following the violence in Jiribam district. 

Both state-run and private schools and colleges will remain closed during the period, the notifications said.
