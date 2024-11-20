Polls going smoothly: Mumbai police commissioner





The Mumbai Police has deployed over 25,000 personnel, including riot-control teams and home guards. According to the Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate, to maintain law and order during the elections more than 2,000 police officers and over 25,000 police personnel have been deployed.





"Additionally, three Riot Control Platoons (RCP) have been assigned for the purpose of maintaining order," it added. In the run-up to the elections, preventive action has been taken against 4,492 people, and about Rs 175 crore worth of ornaments, liquor, cash, and narcotics has been seized.

On the ongoing polling in Maharashtra Assembly elections, Mumbai Police Commissioner, Vivek Phansalkar says, "As you can see that Mumbaikars are voting for Legislative assembly elections, large bandobast has been deployed. Mumbaikars are voting peacefully. Everything is going smoothly."