RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Polls going smoothly: Mumbai police commissioner

November 20, 2024  17:08
image
On the ongoing polling in Maharashtra Assembly elections, Mumbai Police Commissioner, Vivek Phansalkar says, "As you can see that Mumbaikars are voting for Legislative assembly elections, large bandobast has been deployed. Mumbaikars are voting peacefully. Everything is going smoothly." 

The Mumbai Police has deployed over 25,000 personnel, including riot-control teams and home guards. According to the Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate, to maintain law and order during the elections more than 2,000 police officers and over 25,000 police personnel have been deployed.

 "Additionally, three Riot Control Platoons (RCP) have been assigned for the purpose of maintaining order," it added. In the run-up to the elections, preventive action has been taken against 4,492 people, and about Rs 175 crore worth of ornaments, liquor, cash, and narcotics has been seized.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Polls going smoothly: Mumbai police commissioner
LIVE! Polls going smoothly: Mumbai police commissioner

US shuts embassy in Kyiv after Putin's threat
US shuts embassy in Kyiv after Putin's threat

Tensions between the United States and Russia have reached new heights amid the ongoing Ukraine conflict, with a series of developments marking a dangerous escalation.

Maha 'cash-for-votes': Man held at Ahmedabad airport
Maha 'cash-for-votes': Man held at Ahmedabad airport

A man wanted by the Enforcement Directorate in a 'cash-for-votes' case-linked money laundering investigation in Maharashtra has been apprehended at the Ahmedabad international airport, official sources said on Wednesday.

Yugendra's mother alleges intimidation by Ajit camp
Yugendra's mother alleges intimidation by Ajit camp

Tension prevailed outside a polling booth in Baramati town in Maharashtra's Pune district after Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar candidate Yugendra Pawar's mother alleged intimidation and malpractices by workers of the...

Australia bowlers breathe easy in Pujara's absence
Australia bowlers breathe easy in Pujara's absence

'I am pretty happy that Puj (Pujara) isn't here.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances