People of Maha will give befitting reply: Piyush Goyal

November 20, 2024  11:15
The Goyal family votes
Union Minister Piyush Goyal says, "...I strongly condemn all such forces who divide the society on the basis of religion, caste, language. I think the people of Maharashtra will give them a befitting reply by voting in large numbers in this election." 

On allegations against Supriya Sule, he says, "I think she should have responded. She can file the case and put her point before the court. But if she had answered those questions in the court of the people, then perhaps it would have been satisfactory for the people of Maharashtra."
LIVE! I'm farming man, don't understand Bitcoin: Patole

'Cash for votes': I'm not stupid to..., says Tawde

Bharatiya Janata Party general secretary Vinod Tawde on Wednesday dismissed the allegations of distributing money to influence voters, saying he was well aware of the rules and not foolish to indulge in such an activity at the hotel of...

MVA or Mahayuti? 9 cr Maharashtra voters decide today

Polling began Wednesday morning in the Maharashtra assembly elections, where the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti alliance is vying to retain power and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) combine is hoping for a strong comeback.

Meet Maharashtra's Wealthiest Candidate

'When honest, wealthy people come forward to serve India, people should feel proud and welcome them.'

A R Rahman Speaks Out On His Divorce

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman and his wife Saira have decided to separate after nearly three decades of marriage.

