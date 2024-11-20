People of Maha will give befitting reply: Piyush Goyal





On allegations against Supriya Sule, he says, "I think she should have responded. She can file the case and put her point before the court. But if she had answered those questions in the court of the people, then perhaps it would have been satisfactory for the people of Maharashtra."

Union Minister Piyush Goyal says, "...I strongly condemn all such forces who divide the society on the basis of religion, caste, language. I think the people of Maharashtra will give them a befitting reply by voting in large numbers in this election."