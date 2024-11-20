Palakkad bypoll: Slight drop in turnout compared with 2021 assembly polls





This was a decline from the 73.83 percent turnout recorded in the assembly polls held in the state in 2021.





When polling started at 7 am, it proceeded slowly with a low turnout of only 1.11 percent at 8 am, according to figures released by the Election Commission.





By noon, five hours after voting commenced, the turnout reached 30.48 percent.





It took another three hours after that for the turnout to cross the 50 percent mark.





At 6.49 pm, the turnout reached 70.01 percent and then it reached 70.51 percent after voting concluded in all the 184 polling booths in the constituency, the EC said.





However, this was not the final figure as postal ballots of service voters will be accepted till 7.59 am on the day of counting of votes and therefore, the turnout numbers will go up, it said.





There were long queues outside many booths in the constituency in the second half of the day, according to visuals on TV channels.





Some voters, especially women, told reporters that they waited till afternoon to go and vote in the hopes of avoiding the initial rush and long queues.





"But there are long queues now," a female voter told a TV channel.





People arrived early in the morning at the 184 polling booths across the constituency, which has over 1.9 lakh voters.





Among the 10 candidates contesting for the assembly seat, the key contenders are Rahul Mamkootathil (Congress-led UDF), C Krishnakumar (BJP-led NDA), and P Sarin (CPI-M-led LDF). -- PTI

