RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

On voting day, Sushilkumar Shinde's daughter backs Independent against Sena-UBT

November 20, 2024  22:55
Congress leader Praniti Shinde
Congress leader Praniti Shinde
Congress leader Praniti Shinde on Wednesday declared her support to independent candidate Dharmaraj Kadadi in Maharashtra's Solapur South assembly seat, which was contested by her party's ally Shiv Sena-UBT. 

Speaking to reporters after casting her vote here in south-western Maharashtra, she said coalition norm was followed and the Congress did not give 'AB' form (a document that mentions the official party candidate) to its member Kadadi, who then entered the fray as an independent candidate. 

Praniti Shinde pointed out that the Solapur South seat has given a chief minister to Maharashtra, a reference to her father and Congress stalwart Sushilkumar Shinde. 

"There are friendly fights in many constituencies (among Maha Vikas Aghadi allies) and this (Solapur South) is one of them," she said and quipped "Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar" (The one who wins is the king). 

Her father and former Union minister Sushilkumar Shinde said Solapur South had elected him multiple times and Congress leader Anandrao Devkate, too, had represented the seat in the assembly for several years. 

"Just because the Shiv Sena-UBT had won the seat once, it was wrong on their part to claim it," he said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Congmen attack car transporting EVM in Nagpur
LIVE! Congmen attack car transporting EVM in Nagpur

Exit polls predict NDA win in Maharashtra, Jharkhand
Exit polls predict NDA win in Maharashtra, Jharkhand

The ruling Mahayuti is poised to retain power in Maharashtra with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) also putting up a strong show in assembly polls, most exit polls predicted on Wednesday after conclusion of polling on 288 seats in...

Maoist-hit Gadchiroli beats Mumbai's voter turnout
Maoist-hit Gadchiroli beats Mumbai's voter turnout

Maharashtra recorded a voter turnout of 58.22 per cent till 5 pm on Wednesday in the elections to the 288-member state legislative assembly, with Gadchiroli district logging more than 69 per cent voting, poll officials said.

India upset China to retain ACT hockey crown
India upset China to retain ACT hockey crown

India defend women's ACT title, beat Olympic silver medallist China 1-0 in final

Lover, his friends rape Andhra law student; film act
Lover, his friends rape Andhra law student; film act

Four men were arrested in Visakhapatnam for allegedly gang-raping a law student and blackmailing her with some intimate videos, police said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances