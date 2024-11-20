RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

NCP (SP) says Ajit Pawar camp gave death threats

November 20, 2024  15:38
Supriya Sule with Yugendra Pawar
Supriya Sule with Yugendra Pawar
Tension prevailed outside a polling booth in Baramati town in Maharashtra's Pune district after NCP (SP) candidate Yugendra Pawar's mother alleged intimidation and malpractices by workers of the rival NCP led by sitting MLA Ajit Pawar. 

 Yugendra Pawar, a grandnephew of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar is pitted against his uncle and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a high-profile contest in the stronghold of Pawars. 

Yugendra's mother, Sharmila Pawar, alleged that one of their party cadres was intimidated by the workers of the rival faction. "When I received the information, I reached the spot and saw that some voter slips bearing the symbol of their (NCP) party were being circulated and our people were being intimidated and given death threats," she alleged. 

 She said a complaint will be lodged with the Election Commission in this regard.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! NCP (SP) says Ajit Pawar camp gave death threats
LIVE! NCP (SP) says Ajit Pawar camp gave death threats

Woman sexually harassed on Goa-bound flight, 1 held
Woman sexually harassed on Goa-bound flight, 1 held

Police have arrested a 23-year-old man on charges of sexually harassing a woman co-passenger on a flight from Delhi to Goa, officials said on Wednesday.

Teacher fatally stabbed in Tamil Nadu school
Teacher fatally stabbed in Tamil Nadu school

In a shocking incident, a woman teacher was fatally stabbed on government school premises in Mallipattinam in the district by a youth, leading to some tense moments in the educational institution, police said on Wednesday.

EC acts against UP cops for 'stopping' voters
EC acts against UP cops for 'stopping' voters

Acting on complaints, the Election Commission on Wednesday ordered suspension of police personnel violating its guidelines on checking of voters and stopping them from casting votes in the Uttar Pradesh bypolls, officials said.

'India In 1947 Was A Ticking Time Bomb'
'India In 1947 Was A Ticking Time Bomb'

'When you watch Freedom At Midnight, I want you to feel like you are sitting on a ticking time bomb.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances