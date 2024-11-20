NCP (SP) says Ajit Pawar camp gave death threats





Yugendra Pawar, a grandnephew of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar is pitted against his uncle and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a high-profile contest in the stronghold of Pawars.





Yugendra's mother, Sharmila Pawar, alleged that one of their party cadres was intimidated by the workers of the rival faction. "When I received the information, I reached the spot and saw that some voter slips bearing the symbol of their (NCP) party were being circulated and our people were being intimidated and given death threats," she alleged.





She said a complaint will be lodged with the Election Commission in this regard.

Tension prevailed outside a polling booth in Baramati town in Maharashtra's Pune district after NCP (SP) candidate Yugendra Pawar's mother alleged intimidation and malpractices by workers of the rival NCP led by sitting MLA Ajit Pawar.