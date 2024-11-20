NCP (SP) candidate claims CCTV made dysfunctional at polling booth

Ranbir Kapoor votes

NCP (SP) candidate from Parli assembly constituency, Rajesaheb Deshmukh, on Wednesday claimed that a CCTV camera was disabled at a polling booth in Dharmapuri. In a purported video, a visibly annoyed Deshmukh can be seen talking to the polling staff about the "detached" cable of a CCTV camera and demanding to know who had done it. Later, speaking to reporters, Deshmukh claimed that the CCTV had been made dysfunctional.