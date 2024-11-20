RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Nawab Malik votes

November 20, 2024  15:30
As polling is underway in Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and candidate from Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar, Nawab Malik on Wednesday casts his vote at a polling booth in Mumbai. 

 After casting his vote, Malik appealed to the citizens to cast their votes in large numbers for the assembly polls. 

 "I exercised my franchise today. My family is also voting. I urge people to step out of their houses in large numbers and vote, and elect an MLA of their choice," he said. Notably, in Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar, Shiv Sena, a Mahayuti alliance member alongside NCP, has fielded Suresh 'Bullet' Patil to contest against Nawab Malik.
