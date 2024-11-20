Mumbai: Colaba's voter turnout stays low at 41.64%





The average turnout in the 288 seats of Maharashtra stood at 58.75 percent, officials said.





After polling ended in the state, the Election Commission lamented that despite a range of measures taken by it for ease of voting besides motivational campaigns, urban voters in Maharashtra continued their "dismal record' of low participation in cities including Mumbai, Pune and Thane.





At 41.64 percent, Colaba's voting figure at 5 pm was a slight improvement over 2019, when the final turnout for the constituency in south Mumbai stood at 40.15 percent.





Here, BJP's Rahul Narwekar is pitted against Heera Nawaji Devasi of Congress.





The constituency has offices of some of the country's top industrial houses, public sector enterprises, and state government offices including Mantralaya and the legislature complex as well as the bullion markets.





The constituency comprises areas like Colaba, Cuffe Parade, Nariman Point, Churchgate, Marine Drive, Chira Bazar, Masjid Bunder and Navy Nagar.





The Kalyan West seat in Thane district, another poor performer, reported a 41 percent turnout, down from 41.91 percent in the previous elections.





Officials have indicated that the final turnout data will be released on Thursday and current turnout figures might go up by about 3 percentage points.





By contrast, the Chimur assembly segment in Chandrapur district and the Nawapur seat in Nandurbar district each reported an impressive turnout of 74.65 percent. -- PTI

