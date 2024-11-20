Mobiles, voting slips with party labels at Malad centre





Using mobile phones and carrying slips showing party symbols are clear violations of EC rules.





The cop manning the main gate of the school at Namletdarwadi, Malad West, and the EC PRO inside booth no 144 alerted voters to not carry their mobiles inside the polling centre only after this correspondent raised an alarm about violation of EC rules.





Kapil Kalinde, the EC official in charge of Utkarsh Mandir School was not present when this incident took place. He had gone to visit another polling centre under his jurisdiction.





When asked if EC officials posted at the polling centre were not sensitized about violation of EC rules and how to prevent them, they said that many people just walked to their polling booths nonchalantly with the phones.

At booth no 144, Utkarsh Mandir Hall Partition No 2, Malad, voters were openly using their mobile phones. Many voters came with booth slips that had labels of the BJP, which the EC official manning the booth removed before allowing them to enter the polling booth.