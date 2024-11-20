Kannada actor held for firing over film production dispute





The incident occurred on Monday evening at a film producer's office near Chandra Layout, Bengaluru. No injuries were reported, sources confirmed.





According to the police, Thandaveshwar fired a shot that pierced the roof during an argument over financial disagreements related to a halted film project.





Several others were reportedly present at the time. An FIR has been registered against Thandaveshwar under BNS Section 109 (Attempt to murder) and relevant sections of the Arms Act, based on Navunda's complaint.





Sources said the two were working on a film titled Devanampriya for two years.





Initially unable to secure a producer, Thandaveshwar invested Rs 6 lakh to keep the project afloat.





Recently, they found a producer and resumed shooting, but progress was slow, leading to disputes.





Thandaveshwar's demand for repayment of his investment reportedly escalated tensions.





The investigation is ongoing, officials added. -- PTI

