RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Kannada actor held for firing over film production dispute

November 20, 2024  01:08
image
Kannada television actor Thandaveshwar was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly firing his licensed gun during a heated discussion with director Bharat Navunda over a film production dispute, the police said. 

The incident occurred on Monday evening at a film producer's office near Chandra Layout, Bengaluru. No injuries were reported, sources confirmed. 

According to the police, Thandaveshwar fired a shot that pierced the roof during an argument over financial disagreements related to a halted film project. 

Several others were reportedly present at the time. An FIR has been registered against Thandaveshwar under BNS Section 109 (Attempt to murder) and relevant sections of the Arms Act, based on Navunda's complaint. 

Sources said the two were working on a film titled Devanampriya for two years. 

Initially unable to secure a producer, Thandaveshwar invested Rs 6 lakh to keep the project afloat. 

Recently, they found a producer and resumed shooting, but progress was slow, leading to disputes. 

Thandaveshwar's demand for repayment of his investment reportedly escalated tensions. 

The investigation is ongoing, officials added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Exit polls patently illegal: Ex-CEC Quraishi
LIVE! Exit polls patently illegal: Ex-CEC Quraishi

Cash-for-vote: BJP's Tawde booked on eve of Maha polls
Cash-for-vote: BJP's Tawde booked on eve of Maha polls

Police in Maharashtra have registered two FIRs against BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde, party candidate Rajan Naik and others for allegedly distributing cash to voters at a hotel in Palghar ahead of the state assembly elections. A...

India, China to convene special reps meet after 5 yrs
India, China to convene special reps meet after 5 yrs

Jaishankar said that both sides also exchanged views on the next steps in the India-China bilateral ties.

Attack on Anil Deshmukh: Case against 4 for murder bid
Attack on Anil Deshmukh: Case against 4 for murder bid

The former minister, who received injuries during the attack, was immediately rushed to the Katol Civil Hospital, police said.

Why Muslims Prefer This BJP Candidate
Why Muslims Prefer This BJP Candidate

Will Hindus not vote for a Muslim candidate? Is that why such few Muslims are given tickets?Two constituencies in Mumbai break prevalent stereotypes about these difficult questions.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances