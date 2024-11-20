Just 45% voting in Maha, highest turnout in...





In the bypoll to the Nanded Lok Sabha constituency held simultaneously, the voter turnout till 3 pm was 41.58 per cent, they said. Polling began at 7 am in the state, where the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is vying to retain power and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) combine is hoping for a strong comeback. Voting will continue till 6 pm. There are a total of 1,00,186 polling booths in Maharashtra this time, compared to 96,654 booths in the 2019 assembly elections, the officials said.





Gadchiroli tops the list of districts with 62.99 per cent turnout. Aheri assembly seat in the district saw 66.27per cent voting, while Gadchiroli constituency recorded 62.43 per cent voting. Armori saw 60.50 per cent polling. Mumbai city district and Mumbai suburban district recorded 40.89 per cent and 39.34 per cent voting respectively.

Maharashtra recorded a voter turnout of 45.53 per cent till 3 pm on Wednesday in the elections to the 288-member state legislative assembly, election officials said.