RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Just 45% voting in Maha, highest turnout in...

November 20, 2024  16:23
Deepti from Goregaon (E) votes. Pic: Ronjita Kulkarni/Rediff.com
Deepti from Goregaon (E) votes. Pic: Ronjita Kulkarni/Rediff.com
Maharashtra recorded a voter turnout of 45.53 per cent till 3 pm on Wednesday in the elections to the 288-member state legislative assembly, election officials said.

 In the bypoll to the Nanded Lok Sabha constituency held simultaneously, the voter turnout till 3 pm was 41.58 per cent, they said. Polling began at 7 am in the state, where the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is vying to retain power and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) combine is hoping for a strong comeback. Voting will continue till 6 pm. There are a total of 1,00,186 polling booths in Maharashtra this time, compared to 96,654 booths in the 2019 assembly elections, the officials said.

 Gadchiroli tops the list of districts with 62.99 per cent turnout. Aheri assembly seat in the district saw 66.27per cent voting, while Gadchiroli constituency recorded 62.43 per cent voting. Armori saw 60.50 per cent polling. Mumbai city district and Mumbai suburban district recorded 40.89 per cent and 39.34 per cent voting respectively.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Polls going smoothly: Mumbai police commissioner
LIVE! Polls going smoothly: Mumbai police commissioner

US shuts embassy in Kyiv after Putin's threat
US shuts embassy in Kyiv after Putin's threat

Tensions between the United States and Russia have reached new heights amid the ongoing Ukraine conflict, with a series of developments marking a dangerous escalation.

Maha 'cash-for-votes': Man held at Ahmedabad airport
Maha 'cash-for-votes': Man held at Ahmedabad airport

A man wanted by the Enforcement Directorate in a 'cash-for-votes' case-linked money laundering investigation in Maharashtra has been apprehended at the Ahmedabad international airport, official sources said on Wednesday.

Yugendra's mother alleges intimidation by Ajit camp
Yugendra's mother alleges intimidation by Ajit camp

Tension prevailed outside a polling booth in Baramati town in Maharashtra's Pune district after Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar candidate Yugendra Pawar's mother alleged intimidation and malpractices by workers of the...

Australia bowlers breathe easy in Pujara's absence
Australia bowlers breathe easy in Pujara's absence

'I am pretty happy that Puj (Pujara) isn't here.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances