Jharkhand: Kalpana Soren votes

November 20, 2024  10:38
Giridih: Kalpana Soren, wife of former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren & JMM candidate for Gandey assembly by-election, says, "I am going myself and would like to go and appeal that everyone, be it men, women, old or young, everyone should come out and exercise their right to vote. I am confident about my victory as I have worked very hard for the people of Gandey.

"In the next 5 years, I would like to continue the work. People in the state are going to vote for Hemant Soren and our mahagathbandhan."
LIVE! Tawde: I'm not stupid to distribute cash in...
MVA or Mahayuti? 9 cr Maharashtra voters decide today
Polling began Wednesday morning in the Maharashtra assembly elections, where the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti alliance is vying to retain power and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) combine is hoping for a strong comeback.

Meet Maharashtra's Wealthiest Candidate
'When honest, wealthy people come forward to serve India, people should feel proud and welcome them.'

A R Rahman Speaks Out On His Divorce
Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman and his wife Saira have decided to separate after nearly three decades of marriage.

Will India Include Padikkal, Jurel For Perth Test?
Who do you think should be part of India's playing XI for the first Test against Australia in Perth?

