Jharkhand has 48% turnout

November 20, 2024  14:11
The Chordiyas vote in Mumbai. Pic: Ronjita Kulkarni/Rediff.com
In the first six hours of the second and final phase of polling in Jharkhand, nearly 48 per cent of around 1.23 crore voters exercised their franchise on Wednesday in 38 assembly constituencies, officials said. 

 Polling began at 7 AM in 14,218 booths across 12 districts and will continue till 5 PM. However, polling in 31 booths will end at 4 PM though people standing in the queue at that time will be able to exercise their franchise, the officials said. 

 The ruling JMM-led INDIA bloc is seeking to retain power riding on its welfare schemes, while the BJP-headed National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is trying to wrest it. "A voter turnout of 47.92 per cent was recorded till 1 PM. Voting has been peaceful," an Election Commission official said.
TOP STORIES

An average voter turnout of 20 per cent was recorded in the first four hours of voting in the bypolls to 15 assembly seats spread across Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Kerala and Uttarakhand on Wednesday amid an incident of stone pelting in a...

With the Maharashtra assembly polls underway on Wednesday, the young voters and first time electors in Nagpur appreciated the infrastructure development here, but raised concern over lack of job avenues and inflation.

Four men were arrested in Visakhapatnam for allegedly gang-raping a law student and blackmailing her with some intimate videos, police said.

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman and his wife Saira have decided to separate after nearly three decades of marriage.

