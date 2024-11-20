Jharkhand has 48% turnout





Polling began at 7 AM in 14,218 booths across 12 districts and will continue till 5 PM. However, polling in 31 booths will end at 4 PM though people standing in the queue at that time will be able to exercise their franchise, the officials said.





The ruling JMM-led INDIA bloc is seeking to retain power riding on its welfare schemes, while the BJP-headed National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is trying to wrest it. "A voter turnout of 47.92 per cent was recorded till 1 PM. Voting has been peaceful," an Election Commission official said.

In the first six hours of the second and final phase of polling in Jharkhand, nearly 48 per cent of around 1.23 crore voters exercised their franchise on Wednesday in 38 assembly constituencies, officials said.