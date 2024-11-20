RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


IndiGo flight makes emergency landing at Kochi airport due to snag

November 20, 2024  00:31
File image
An IndiGo flight carrying 140 passengers from Bengaluru to Male made an emergency landing at Kochi International Airport on Tuesday afternoon, owing to a technical issue. 

According to statements from the airline and airport officials, the aircraft faced a technical problem, prompting its diversion to Kochi airport, where it landed safely at approximately 2.21 pm. 

IndiGo confirmed that its flight 6E1127, operating from Bengaluru to Male, was diverted to Kochi due to the technical issue. 

"The aircraft will return to operation after necessary maintenance, and an alternative one has been arranged to facilitate the passengers' journey to their destination," the airline said, "apologising for the inconvenience caused" to passengers. 

Meanwhile, Cochin International Airport Limited said it successfully handled the "emergency landing" of the IndiGo flight. -- PTI
