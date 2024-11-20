RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


I'm farming man, don't understand Bitcoin: Patole

November 20, 2024  11:12
image
After former IPS officer Ravindra Patil alleged that he and Supriya Sule and had used Bitcoin scam tainted cash to fund polls, Congress' Nana Patole on Wednesday that his voice is not there in the audio and he is a farming man who don't even understand the concept of Bitcoin.

Congress Maharashtra Unit President and party's candidate from Sakoli, Nana Patole also cast his vote in the Maharashtra Assembly polls today at a polling booth in Bhandara.

Speaking to the media persons, Patole said, "The IPS officer brought by BJP, Ravindra Patil is not even an IPS officer. BJP has become a party of lies. On the eve of elections, they are doing all this. My voice is not there in the audio. I am a farming man; I don't even understand Bitcoin."

He further added that they will file a defamation case against BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi and Patil.

"We have given a legal notice and filed an FIR. We will also file a defamation case against them. Be it Sudhanshu Trivedi or Ravindra Patil. Everything will be clear soon. BJP is only lying. We will fight them legally...I have nothing to do with this. We will file defamation...Our government is going to be formed in Maharashtra, we will conduct a proper inquiry in this," Patole said.

A day before the state of Maharashtra goes to the polls, Ravindranath Patil, former-IPS officer from Pune made a major allegation against NCP-SP Leader and Baramati MP Supriya Sule and Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole.
