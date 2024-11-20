



"After this election," he says, "I hope to see a stable government. I want to see policies that are announced implemented as fast as possible. I want my country to do well economically on the international stage. Most of all, I want to see less corruption."

Seventy-year-old Dhiren Sandesana stopped at a helpdesk set at a street corner in Santa Cruz West to check his name on the voter's list and get his voting slip.