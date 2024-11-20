RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

'I want to see less corruption'

November 20, 2024  17:15
Text, pic: Savera R Someshwar
Text, pic: Savera R Someshwar
Seventy-year-old Dhiren Sandesana stopped at a helpdesk set at a street corner in Santa Cruz West to check his name on the voter's list and get his voting slip.

"After this election," he says, "I hope to see a stable government. I want to see policies that are announced implemented as fast as possible. I want my country to do well economically on the international stage. Most of all, I want to see less corruption."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Polls going smoothly: Mumbai police commissioner
LIVE! Polls going smoothly: Mumbai police commissioner

US shuts embassy in Kyiv after Putin's threat
US shuts embassy in Kyiv after Putin's threat

Tensions between the United States and Russia have reached new heights amid the ongoing Ukraine conflict, with a series of developments marking a dangerous escalation.

Maha 'cash-for-votes': Man held at Ahmedabad airport
Maha 'cash-for-votes': Man held at Ahmedabad airport

A man wanted by the Enforcement Directorate in a 'cash-for-votes' case-linked money laundering investigation in Maharashtra has been apprehended at the Ahmedabad international airport, official sources said on Wednesday.

Yugendra's mother alleges intimidation by Ajit camp
Yugendra's mother alleges intimidation by Ajit camp

Tension prevailed outside a polling booth in Baramati town in Maharashtra's Pune district after Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar candidate Yugendra Pawar's mother alleged intimidation and malpractices by workers of the...

Can Gill recuperate in time for the opening Test?
Can Gill recuperate in time for the opening Test?

They'll wait to make a call with him up until the morning of the Test match, said India's bowling coach Morne Morkel.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances