'I feel cheated'





Keya is interested in politics but it is her in-laws and her husband who are "really into it and very politically aware".





As a voter, she says, she "feels cheated. At the moment, the choices are only between the lesser evil. As a normal person, the normal problems I face are not sorted. Ultimately, you know who in the area is working and they get my vote because they are working."





Sagar adds, "The tragedy is that you don't know if the person you voted for will stay in the same party or join another party later. How is that fair to the voter?"





"The other thing is projects. Everyone wants to start a project but every project the city undertakes should be completed, should have a reasonable end date. But, like the metro, it is something that. As the ruling dispensation changes, it leaves us wondering what will happen because each faction has its own perspective that can be completely different from its opponent's.





"As a city, we have lost hope."

Sagar and Keya Engineer, 39, were returning after casting their vote. They make it a point, say the couple, to vote in every election. They hope that the political focus will remain on "development and continuity.'