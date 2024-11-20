RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

'I feel cheated'

November 20, 2024  16:58
Text, Pic: Savera R Someshwar
Text, Pic: Savera R Someshwar
Sagar and Keya Engineer, 39, were returning after casting their vote. They make it a point, say the couple, to vote in every election. They hope that the political focus will remain on "development and continuity.'

Keya is interested in politics but it is her in-laws and her husband who are "really into it and very politically aware".

As a voter, she says, she "feels cheated. At the moment, the choices are only between the lesser evil. As a normal person, the normal problems I face are not sorted. Ultimately, you know who in the area is working and they get my vote because they are working."

Sagar adds, "The tragedy is that you don't know if the person you voted for will stay in the same party or join another party later. How is that fair to the voter?"

"The other thing is projects. Everyone wants to start a project but every project the city undertakes should be completed, should have a reasonable end date. But, like the metro, it is something that. As the ruling dispensation changes, it leaves us wondering what will happen because each faction has its own perspective that can be completely different from its opponent's.

"As a city, we have lost hope."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Polls going smoothly: Mumbai police commissioner
LIVE! Polls going smoothly: Mumbai police commissioner

US shuts embassy in Kyiv after Putin's threat
US shuts embassy in Kyiv after Putin's threat

Tensions between the United States and Russia have reached new heights amid the ongoing Ukraine conflict, with a series of developments marking a dangerous escalation.

Maha 'cash-for-votes': Man held at Ahmedabad airport
Maha 'cash-for-votes': Man held at Ahmedabad airport

A man wanted by the Enforcement Directorate in a 'cash-for-votes' case-linked money laundering investigation in Maharashtra has been apprehended at the Ahmedabad international airport, official sources said on Wednesday.

Yugendra's mother alleges intimidation by Ajit camp
Yugendra's mother alleges intimidation by Ajit camp

Tension prevailed outside a polling booth in Baramati town in Maharashtra's Pune district after Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar candidate Yugendra Pawar's mother alleged intimidation and malpractices by workers of the...

Australia bowlers breathe easy in Pujara's absence
Australia bowlers breathe easy in Pujara's absence

'I am pretty happy that Puj (Pujara) isn't here.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances