BJP MP Narayan Rane says, "I am whatever I am because of Balasaheb Thackeray. I left Shiv Sena because of Uddhav Thackeray. His thoughts are not good. They are not going to get more than 10-12 seats. 161 MLAs of Mahayuti are going to win and then the alliance of BJP, NCP and Shiv Sena will come to power. Whatever happened with Vinod Tawde was not right. He is a senior leader, this should not have happened."