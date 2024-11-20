RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Guess who Raj Thackeray voted for?

November 20, 2024  13:40
image
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray on Wednesday voted for his son Amit, who is making his electoral debut from the Mahim assembly seat in Mumbai. 

Talking to reporters later, Thackeray said people have seen the outcome of lower percentage in the last five years and urged voters to come out in large numbers to exercise their franchise. Not voting cannot be an option, he said. 

Asked how he felt voting for his son, he smiled and said, "It was (a) good (feeling)." 

The MNS president was accompanied by his wife Sharmila and daughter Urvashi. 

Amit is making his electoral debut from Mahim which is witnessing a triangular contest this time, with the ruling Shiv Sena's Sada Sarvankar and Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Mahesh Sawant also in the fray.

What are debutant Amit Thackeray's thoughts on various issues? You can read his interview to Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff.com here.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! EC acts against cops for 'stopping' voters in UP
LIVE! EC acts against cops for 'stopping' voters in UP

Bypolls: Voting picks up amid stone pelting in UP
Bypolls: Voting picks up amid stone pelting in UP

An average voter turnout of 20 per cent was recorded in the first four hours of voting in the bypolls to 15 assembly seats spread across Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Kerala and Uttarakhand on Wednesday amid an incident of stone pelting in a...

Maha polls: First-time voters, youth seek more jobs
Maha polls: First-time voters, youth seek more jobs

With the Maharashtra assembly polls underway on Wednesday, the young voters and first time electors in Nagpur appreciated the infrastructure development here, but raised concern over lack of job avenues and inflation.

Lover, his friends rape Andhra law student; film act
Lover, his friends rape Andhra law student; film act

Four men were arrested in Visakhapatnam for allegedly gang-raping a law student and blackmailing her with some intimate videos, police said.

A R Rahman Speaks Out On His Divorce
A R Rahman Speaks Out On His Divorce

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman and his wife Saira have decided to separate after nearly three decades of marriage.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances