Guess who Raj Thackeray voted for?





Talking to reporters later, Thackeray said people have seen the outcome of lower percentage in the last five years and urged voters to come out in large numbers to exercise their franchise. Not voting cannot be an option, he said.





Asked how he felt voting for his son, he smiled and said, "It was (a) good (feeling)."





The MNS president was accompanied by his wife Sharmila and daughter Urvashi.





Amit is making his electoral debut from Mahim which is witnessing a triangular contest this time, with the ruling Shiv Sena's Sada Sarvankar and Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Mahesh Sawant also in the fray.





